Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Investors Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

