Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). PROS posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $54,112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,973 shares of company stock valued at $56,423,109. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 323,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

