Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 46,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. now owns 2,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

