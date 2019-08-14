Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 127.07%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.58 million, a PE ratio of 433.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Joint by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

