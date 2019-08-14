Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

LMNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.77. Luminex has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Luminex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 790.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

