Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $90,036.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 338 shares of company stock valued at $11,716 and have sold 11,909 shares valued at $412,913. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $834.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.