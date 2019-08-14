Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.27 Million

Brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $143.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $136.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $564.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $565.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.70 million, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $591.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. 311,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,107,000 after buying an additional 398,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

