Brokerages Expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. United Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Technologies.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.80. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.