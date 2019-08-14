Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE ZTO opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

