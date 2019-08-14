Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €44.08

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.08 ($51.26).

ALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of EPA:ALO traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Wednesday, reaching €37.65 ($43.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.56.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

