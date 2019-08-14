Brokerages Set Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $135.90

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.90.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,427 shares of company stock worth $6,847,852. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93. Amedisys has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $141.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

