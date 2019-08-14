Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 14,234,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $4,818,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.8% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 15,425,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,793 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.0% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 176,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

