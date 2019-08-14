Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $87.95

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,414,996. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,776,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,651,000 after acquiring an additional 333,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,803,000 after acquiring an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.