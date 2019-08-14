Brokerages Set Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) PT at $8.36

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INAP shares. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Internap alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Internap by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Internap by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 201,086 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Internap by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Internap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Internap by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 8,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Internap has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Internap will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.