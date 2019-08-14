Brokerages Set Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Price Target at $34.11

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In other news, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 395,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

