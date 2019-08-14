Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $45.17

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

LOGI stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,590.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

