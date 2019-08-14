Brokerages Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT at $10.00

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 1,090,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,852. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

