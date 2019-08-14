Brokerages Set SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) PT at $69.95

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,407. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STI traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,693. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

