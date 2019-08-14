Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price at $138.17

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.17.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of WYNN opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

