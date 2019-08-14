Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.93. 157,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,855. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 275.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 139,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,422,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,302,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.