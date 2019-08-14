Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.77% 9.60% 1.17% Axos Financial 23.92% 16.79% 1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.24 $83.06 million $1.07 12.85 Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.52 $155.13 million $2.75 9.68

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookline Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Axos Financial 0 0 4 1 3.20

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Axos Financial does not pay a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Brookline Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

