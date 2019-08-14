Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BMTC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 140,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $710.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.