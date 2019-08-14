BTC Lite (BTCL) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $72,066.00 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

