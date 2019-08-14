BTIG Research Analysts Give Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) a $24.00 Price Target

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a $24.00 price objective by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. Vericel has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $334,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $15,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Vericel by 86.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Vericel by 31.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

