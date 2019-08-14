Bulwark (BWK) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $477,998.00 and $580.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

