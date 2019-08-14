Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,567,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 3,322,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 38,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,874.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,954.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,925,000 after purchasing an additional 746,791 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Bunge by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bunge has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

