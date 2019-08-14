Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 310,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,843. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

