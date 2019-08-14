Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.11 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Cryptopia, Neraex and EXX. During the last week, Bytom has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $96.11 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00799772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FCoin, BigONE, Neraex, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, EXX, CoinEx, LBank, Kucoin, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Bibox, CoinTiger, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

