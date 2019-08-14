Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.52-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.52-12.30 EPS.

CACI stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $219.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Caci International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.71.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $42,058.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $577,159. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

