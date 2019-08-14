Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 64,168 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,231. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

