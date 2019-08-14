Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Decreased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,146 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $17,686,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 331,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $2,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

