California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 2,282,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,233,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $509.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,980 shares of company stock worth $147,595. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

