Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE CF opened at C$5.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.60. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$284.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

