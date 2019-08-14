Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.45 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY20 guidance to +25% to $1.70 EPS.

NYSE GOOS traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 98,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,288. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

