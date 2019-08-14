Canada Goose Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 588 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 68,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

