Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$107.00 at Eight Capital

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$119.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$116.67.

CM stock traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.81. The company had a trading volume of 808,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,333. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$98.13 and a one year high of C$125.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas D’orr Le Pan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.47, for a total value of C$51,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,375.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

