Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.72.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.