Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Capital Product Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.