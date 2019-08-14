Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0476 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $61.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, ZB.COM and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024408 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.02150783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Exmo, Bitbns, Bittrex, Gate.io, Indodax, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, Coinnest, HitBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Binance, ABCC, Cryptomate and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

