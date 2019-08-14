Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.88. Cardno shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 51,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.90. The firm has a market cap of $382.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

