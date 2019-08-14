CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 13,002 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $418,274.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $658,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $2,057,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $2,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,900 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $2,775,663.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 111,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $3,971,410.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 74,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,764,754.74.

On Friday, July 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,300.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 1,073,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $15,947,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

