Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,467,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,019,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. 25,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,923. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,455,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

