Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CARE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

