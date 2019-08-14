Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

CRI opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

