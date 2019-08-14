Cashaa Market Cap Achieves $8.72 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded flat against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $11,176.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01409436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

