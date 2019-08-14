Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 385,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

