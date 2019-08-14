CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.51% of CB Financial Services worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. CB Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

