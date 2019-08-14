Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT Set at $20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a $20.00 target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLLS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $12.21. 134,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

