Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSFL. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

