Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,115,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 7,365,600 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

CENX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.94. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at $234,656.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

